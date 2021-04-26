Coronavirus - US Chamber of Commerce official sees risk that India could be a drag on the global economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A US Chamber of Commerce official sees risk of a slowdown in India's economy as a result of the Covid-19 jump, which could be a drag on the global economy.

Headlines via Reuters (perhaps today's Captain Obvious award?) 

  • "We expect that this could get worse before it gets better"
  • a "real risk" the Indian economy would falter given the circumstances
  • "There's a big concern about the draft on the economy by a devastating, spreading virus in India."

