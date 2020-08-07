US official: Trump order relates to WeChat, not other Tencent transactions

Bloomberg with the headlines

The order on WeChat is weighing on Tencent shares, which are down by 6.5% at the lunch break and that is seeing the Hang Seng down by 2.3%.











To deal with this threat, the order prohibits, beginning 45 days after the date of the order, to the extent permitted under applicable law, any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a. Téngxùn Kònggǔ Yǒuxiàn Gōngsī), Shenzhen, China, or any subsidiary of that entity, as identified by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) under section 1(c) of this order. The Secretary will identify the transactions subject to this prohibition 45 days after the date of the order.



