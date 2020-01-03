US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport

US officials have confirmed to Reuters

The attack was on a vehicle convoy at the airport.









Qassem Soleimani an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

head of the IRGC

Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee Reports are of the deaths of:Qassem SoleimaniAbu Mahdi Al-Muhandis





If so, a major escalation.







