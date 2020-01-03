US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US officials have confirmed to Reuters 

The attack was on a vehicle convoy at the airport.

Reports are of the deaths of:

Qassem Soleimani
  • an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
  • head of the IRGC
Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis
  • an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee

If so, a major escalation. 

Earlier:

