US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
US officials have confirmed to Reuters
The attack was on a vehicle convoy at the airport.
Reports are of the deaths of:
Qassem Soleimani
- an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- head of the IRGC
- an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee
If so, a major escalation.
