US officials says it will take at least 12-18 months to develop coronavirus vaccine

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Not exactly encouraging

The official explained that a virus candidate could be ready in six weeks but the first trials will take 3-4 months and then the second round another six months. Then it will take some time to produce and distribute it.

He argued that the virus isn't going to go away in that timeframe, so it will be effective whenever it comes.

He also expressed some optimism about Gilead's drug as a treatment.

ForexLive
