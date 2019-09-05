US oil inventories coming up a bit later as crude threatens resistance

Report time shifted because of the US holiday

The weekly EIA oil inventory report is usually out at 10:30 am ET on Wednesdays but when it's delayed due to a holiday, it's published at 11 am ET on the following Thursday.





The consensus is for a 2000K draw in oil but the market is likely lower than that because API numbers were a bit looser. They showed:





Crude +400K

Cushing -238K

Gasoline -877K

Distillates -1200K The consensus is:



Crude -2000K

Gasoline -1750K

Distillates +400K

I get the sense that crude is going to try to break out of the recent range to the upside, much like oil has, but the bulls are waiting to see the numbers first.





The level on the upside is $57.47, about 40-cents above spot.









