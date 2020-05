I posted the private survey inventory report earlier:

Private oil survey data shows a larger than expected build in crude oil inventory

The headline crude build was larger than expected but inventories at Cushing (the WTI delivery hub) fell by 2.26 MMbbls

If confirmed by the EIA On Wed morning in the US would be the first inventory draw at Cushing since February

And if so could well translate to a positive input for the oil price. Something to watch.