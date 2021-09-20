US oil output continues to crawl back from Hurricane Ida

18% of production still shut in and could be for awhile





The BSEE reports that 18.19% of US gulf oil production remain shut in, or 331,000 barrels per day. That's steadily improved in the past week following the reopen of Port Fourchon.





The bad news is that Shell revealed today that its WD-143 'A' platform facilities will be out of service until the end of the year.



