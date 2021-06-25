US oil remains a buy on dips even as OPEC+ look to increase production.

OPEC+





OPEC have done a masterful job of keeping oil prices supported over the last few months. They are meeting next week and a 500K bpd increase in production is being mooted and that is not going to worry markets right now. Some folks are looking at the oil market and calling for $100.





Even if the US/Iran deal is reached the dip should be bought. So, oil remains a buy on the dips from sensible places. S1 daily support zone around 72/72.50 offers a value technical entry for intraday trading today, Stops sub 72.00 should be fine as there is a decent daily trend line in play.

