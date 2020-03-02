US orders Chinese state media to cut US staff by about 40%
US has goal of getting China to be more open with foreign journalists
Headlines on State Department official in the US on China media staff
- US orders Chinese state media to cut US staff by about 40%
- United States is reducing the number of Chinese employees allowed to work in the US offices of some Chinese state owned media to 100 from 160
- US move is a result of China's long-standing harassment and intimidation against the US and other foreign media
- The US decision is not linked particularly to expulsion of Wall Street Journal reporters or coronavirus
- US move as the goal of getting China to be more open with foreign journalists
- the cuts in staff must be made by March 13