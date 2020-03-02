US orders Chinese state media to cut US staff by about 40%

US has goal of getting China to be more open with foreign journalists

Headlines on State Department official in the US on China media staff
  • US orders Chinese state media to cut US staff by about 40%
  • United States is reducing the number of Chinese employees allowed to work in the US offices of some Chinese state owned media to 100 from 160
  • US move is a result of China's long-standing harassment and intimidation against the US and other foreign media
  • The US decision is not linked particularly to expulsion of Wall Street Journal reporters or coronavirus
  • US move as the goal of getting China to be more open with foreign journalists
  • the cuts in staff must be made by March 13

