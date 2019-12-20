US core PCE QoQ for 3Q 2.1% vs 2.1% estimate

US core PCE for 3Q.


The core PCE QoQ for the 3Q comes in a 2.1% vs 2.1% estimate and the prior release of 2.1%
The core PCE is a favored measure of inflation for the Fed. It is just above the 2.0% target after being below since the 3Q of 2018. 

