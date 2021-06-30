US pending home sales for May 2021 +8.0% versus -0.8% estimate

US pending home sales for May surged 8.0% versus -0.8% estimate.

In April, the pending home sales fell -4.4%

Highest reading for the month of May since 2005. The overall index is still below the 2020 high at 130.30.

Pending home sales are up 13.1% year on year

The index moved to 114.7 from 106.2

The Northeast increased 15.5% to 98.5 in May, a 54.6% climb from a year ago.

In the Midwest, the index grew 6.7% to 107.7 last month, up 7.8% from May 2020.

In the South the index grewrose 4.9% to an index of 135.5 in May, up 6.1% from May 2020.

The index in the West increased 10.9% in May to 102.0, up 12.5% from a year prior.







Earlier today, the MBA 30 year mortgage rate for the June 25 week rose to 3.2% from 3.18% last month.





The data is obviously much stronger than expected. However, these numbers are for May. Since then there has been a slowing as a result of higher mortgage rates and impact from higher prices as well.



