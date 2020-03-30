US pending home sales coming up next

No chance of a market reaction

The economic calendar is light today. The first US data point is pending home sales at the top of the hour. It's February data and a strong rule of thumb is that Feb data doesn't matter.





One to note comes 30 minutes later with the Dallas Fed. Texas is about to have a very bad quarter with oil spending cratering and widespread layoffs coming. This survey would have come before the worst of the coronavirus hit but will include much of the oil price decline. The consensus is -10 from +1.2 but it will get much worse in the months ahead, baring a miracle turnaround in crude.

