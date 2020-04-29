US pending home sales for March -20.8% versus -13.6% estimate

US pending home sales for March 2020









Pending home sales -20.8% versus -13.6% estimate

prior month was revised to 2.3% from 2.4%



not seasonally adjusted fell by -14.5% versus -7.6% estimate



prior month for not seasonally adjusted was revised to 11.4% from 11.5% previously reported



year on year -16.3% versus +9.3% last month



Northeast -14.5%



Midwest -22%



south -19.5%



West -26.8%





Realtors say that a later bounce won't make up for the spring decline

Home prices are holding up well as lower mortgage rates helped to ease some of the declines.

The decline was the sharpest since a 30.35% decline in May 2010. Measures to shut down US economy have of course curtailed real estate showings and sales.