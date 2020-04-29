US pending home sales for March -20.8% versus -13.6% estimate

Pending home sales for March 2020 plunge
  • Pending home sales -20.8% versus -13.6% estimate
  • prior month was revised to 2.3% from 2.4%
  • not seasonally adjusted fell by -14.5% versus -7.6% estimate
  • prior month for not seasonally adjusted was revised to 11.4% from 11.5% previously reported
  • year on year -16.3% versus +9.3% last month
  • Northeast -14.5%
  • Midwest -22%
  • south -19.5%
  • West -26.8%
The decline was the sharpest since a 30.35% decline in May 2010.  Measures to shut down US economy have of course curtailed real estate showings and sales.

Realtors say that a later bounce won't make up for the spring decline

Home prices are holding up well as lower mortgage rates helped to ease some of the declines.
