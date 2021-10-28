US pending home sales for September -2.3% versus 0.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US pending home sales for September 2021

US pending home sales
  • prior month rose 8.1%
  • pending home sales felt -2.3% versus 0.0% estimate
  • The index fell to 116.7 from 119.5 last month
  • Each of the four major U.S. regions seeing contract activity decline month-over-month and year-over-year.
  • Pending home sales are down 8% versus a year ago
  • Higher mortgage rates may have contributed to the drop in home sales
  • The 30 year fixed rate mortgage is at 3.14% in the current week versus 3.09% in the prior week. This according to Freddie Mac
Pending home sales are on signed contracts for existing homes.

Looking at the different regions, the month-to-month change his shows
  • Northeast -3.2% 
  • Midwest -3.5%
  • South -1.8%
  • West -1.4%
The regional changes year on year show:
  • Northwest -18.5%
  • Midwest -5.8%
  • South -5.8%
  • West -7.2%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose