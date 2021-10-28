US pending home sales for September -2.3% versus 0.0% estimate

US pending home sales for September 2021





prior month rose 8.1%



pending home sales felt -2.3% versus 0.0% estimate



The index fell to 116.7 from 119.5 last month



Each of the four major U.S. regions seeing contract activity decline month-over-month and year-over-year.



Pending home sales are down 8% versus a year ago



Higher mortgage rates may have contributed to the drop in home sales



The 30 year fixed rate mortgage is at 3.14% in the current week versus 3.09% in the prior week. This according to Freddie Mac



Pending home sales are on signed contracts for existing homes.







Looking at the different regions, the month-to-month change his shows



Northeast -3.2%



Midwest -3.5%



South -1.8%



West -1.4%

The regional changes year on year show:

