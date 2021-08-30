US pending home sales highlight a quiet US economic calendar

Not much scheduled news coming

The July US pending home sales isn't going to be a market move but it's the highlight of a light calendar to start a busy US trading week.





Pending home sales are due at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) and expected to rebound 0.4% after a 1.9% decline in June.





A bit later at 1030 am ET, the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey is due out.





That wraps it up for scheduled news and there are no Fed speakers out today either. Watch out for month-end flows.

