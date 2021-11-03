US Pentagon says China's nuclear arms stockpile is growing even faster than thought

A report from the US armed forces says China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030

Which, of course, is still small compared with that of the US and Russia. Concerns with China's acceleration centre on its intentions towards Taiwan.





"The PRC is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land, sea and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces," the report said, adding that China has begun building at least three intercontinental ballistic missile silo facilities.

Meanwhile, in the nearer term, China's coronavirus outbreak has not yet abated (awaiting today's data still) which threatens to slow domestic demand yet again and worsen supply chain disruptions.