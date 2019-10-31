US personal income +0.3% versus 0.3% est. Spending +0.2% vs +0.3% est.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US personal income and personal spending for September 2019

  • US personal income 0.3% versus 0.3% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.5% from 0.4%.. 
  • Personal income year on year is up 4.9% versus 4.6% last month
  • US personal spending +0.2% versus +0.3% estimate. Prior month revised 2+0.2% from 0.1%.  3 month annualized rate 4.4% versus 5.2% in August
  • PCE deflator month-to-month 0.0% versus 0.0% estimate.  No revision to 0.0% last month
  • PCE deflator year on year 1.3% vs 1.4% estimate.  That is down from 1.4% last month
  • PCE core deflator MoM for September 0.0% versus 0.1%.  Down from 0.1% gain last month
  • PCE core deflator YoY 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate. That is down from 1.8% last month
  • Saving rate 8.3% versus 8.1%
The data is more or less is expected.  The PCE inflation data remains below the 2.0% targets from the Fed. 

Below is the year on year change in the personal income. It has remained steady over the last year or so.

Personal income year on year change is at 4.9%
