US personal income +0.3% versus 0.3% est. Spending +0.2% vs +0.3% est.

US personal income and personal spending for September 2019

US personal income 0.3% versus 0.3% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.5% from 0.4%..

Personal income year on year is up 4.9% versus 4.6% last month



US personal spending +0.2% versus +0.3% estimate. Prior month revised 2+0.2% from 0.1%. 3 month annualized rate 4.4% versus 5.2% in August

PCE deflator month-to-month 0.0% versus 0.0% estimate. No revision to 0.0% last month



PCE deflator year on year 1.3% vs 1.4% estimate. That is down from 1.4% last month



PCE core deflator MoM for September 0.0% versus 0.1%. Down from 0.1% gain last month



PCE core deflator YoY 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate. That is down from 1.8% last month



Saving rate 8.3% versus 8.1%



The data is more or less is expected. The PCE inflation data remains below the 2.0% targets from the Fed.





Below is the year on year change in the personal income. It has remained steady over the last year or so.









