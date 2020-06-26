US personal income and spending report coming up next

PCE data due at the bottom of the hour

The US consumer is the focus of the day today with a pair of reports -- PCE and U Mich sentiment.







The PCE report is the main one and it will offer some hard data on personal income and spending. These numbers are tough for economists to estimate because of the array of government programs and uneven layoffs. The consensus is for a 6.0% decline in income and a 9.2% rise in spending. The inflation portion of the report is unlikely to be market moving.





At 1400 GMT, it's the final June U Mich consumer sentiment report. The revision is generally not a market mover and the consensus is for an uptick to 79.2 from 78.9.

