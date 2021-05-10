US pipeline cyberattack - Valero Energy charter an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast
Further on the emergency in the US over an attack that has left circa 50% of east coast petrol & diesel supply under threat:
Latest (via Reuters)
- Valero Energy chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast
- tanker, called the Nave Titan, can hold up to 330,000 barrels of oil
ICYMI:
- Sunday evening US Gasoline futures jump higher after huge US east coast pipeline shutdown
- Goldman Sachs on the Colonial Pipeline gasoline network shut down - brief disruption
- transports 2.5m barrels a day
- provides around 45% of US' East Coast diesel, gasoline and jet fuel supply
- company working on restoring service
- Colonial says some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are operational
- main lines remain offline