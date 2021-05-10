US pipeline cyberattack - Valero Energy charter an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast

Further on the emergency in the US over an attack that has left circa 50% of east coast petrol & diesel supply under threat:

Latest (via Reuters)
  • Valero Energy chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast
  • tanker, called the Nave Titan, can hold up to 330,000 barrels of oil
Colonial Pipeline network shut down as part of a cyberattack.
  • transports 2.5m barrels a day
  • provides around 45% of US' East Coast diesel, gasoline and jet fuel supply
  • company working on restoring service
  • Colonial says some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are operational
  •  main lines remain offline 

