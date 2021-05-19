US places new sanctions on Russian Nord Stream firms

The United States Biden administration opposes the construction of the European Nord Stream 2 AG energy pipeline project

says its a risk to Ukraine and Poland

poses a threat to US security interest



says it threatens European energy security

On Wednesday the US imposed new sanctions on Russian companies and ships but waived those against the German company and its CEO running the project.

The Nord Stream 2 AG project is to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. The pipeline route runs parallel to the existing pipeline:



