US plans to bring anti-trust case against Google as soon as this month - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

New York Times report

With the Nasdaq down 6% at the moment, the last thing it needs is an antitrust case but this has been in the works for a long time.

The NYT reports the antitrust case could come as soon as this month despite lawyers working on the case asking for more time.

For nearly a year, dozens of Justice Department lawyers and other staff members worked in two groups, each overseeing a separate line of inquiry: Google's dominance in search and its control over many aspects of the ecosystem for online advertising.
The drop in Google's shares today came well-before the report but it's a spectacular candle.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose