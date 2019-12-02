US PMI data, ECBs Lagarde on the schedule today

A slow start to the new week but eyes on PMI data

There are no economic releases due out at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT, as most traders returned from the long Thanksgiving holiday.  What is on the schedule for today?
  • ECB Pres. Lagarde is to give an introductory statement at the ECON hearing of the European Parliament and Brussels at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT. Recall that will guard previously called on European nations to increase fiscal policy is a way to support growth. The current view from the ECB is that there is limited scope for additional stimulus. The ECB meets next week with no change expected
  • Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for November. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. Last 51.2
  • US Markit manufacturing PMI for November (Final).  Estimate 52.2 versus preliminary 52.2.
  • US ISM manufacturing for November. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT  Estimate 49.2 versus 48.3 last month.  Employment 48.3 versus 47.7.  Prices Paid 47.0 versus 45.5. New orders came in last month at 49.1
  • US construction spending for October.  10 AM ET/1500 GMT.  Estimate 0.3% versus 0.5% last month
