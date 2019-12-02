US PMI data, ECBs Lagarde on the schedule today

A slow start to the new week but eyes on PMI data
There are no economic releases due out at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT, as most traders returned from the long Thanksgiving holiday. What is on the schedule for today?
ForexLive
- ECB Pres. Lagarde is to give an introductory statement at the ECON hearing of the European Parliament and Brussels at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT. Recall that will guard previously called on European nations to increase fiscal policy is a way to support growth. The current view from the ECB is that there is limited scope for additional stimulus. The ECB meets next week with no change expected
- Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for November. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. Last 51.2
- US Markit manufacturing PMI for November (Final). Estimate 52.2 versus preliminary 52.2.
- US ISM manufacturing for November. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT Estimate 49.2 versus 48.3 last month. Employment 48.3 versus 47.7. Prices Paid 47.0 versus 45.5. New orders came in last month at 49.1
- US construction spending for October. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.3% versus 0.5% last month