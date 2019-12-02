US PMI data, ECBs Lagarde on the schedule today

A slow start to the new week but eyes on PMI data

ECB Pres. Lagarde is to give an introductory statement at the ECON hearing of the European Parliament and Brussels at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT. Recall that will guard previously called on European nations to increase fiscal policy is a way to support growth. The current view from the ECB is that there is limited scope for additional stimulus. The ECB meets next week with no change expected

Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for November. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. Last 51.2



US Markit manufacturing PMI for November (Final). Estimate 52.2 versus preliminary 52.2.



US ISM manufacturing for November. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT Estimate 49.2 versus 48.3 last month. Employment 48.3 versus 47.7. Prices Paid 47.0 versus 45.5. New orders came in last month at 49.1

US construction spending for October. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.3% versus 0.5% last month

ForexLive

There are no economic releases due out at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT, as most traders returned from the long Thanksgiving holiday. What is on the schedule for today?