US PMI data from Markit coming up next

Both services and manufacturing data is due

Economists have done a poor job of forecasting PMIs in the past month.

There is plenty of confusion about what PMIs measure, for starters. They aren't overall indexes on the health of a sector. Rather, they ask firms a series of questions to see if this month is better than the last.

So a PMI above 50 doesn't indicate growth compared to last year; it indicates growth compared to last month. If you assume April/May was the bottom, then almost everything should show some growth in June.

Not all the European PMIs have been above 50 but they've all been better than expected and I believe the US manufacturing (exp 50.0) and services (exp 48.0) will be as well. Look for details in the report to paint a clearer picture about what's coming next.


