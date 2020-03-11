US politics - Biden well ahead on primary voting

I posted earlier on the states voting Tuesday in the US and how the delegates will be distributed.

At this stage (only 3 states are currently counting, polls still open in the other 3):





Just doing a straight line projection (which is not going to be totally correct but it'll give a reasonable ballpark estimate) if trends continue as they are showing than Biden is on track to take of the around 192 of the 352 available today.

(I used the 54.6% win rate for Biden in Missouri as the mid point between the other two states - yes its just ballpark and the psephologists will go ballistic).






