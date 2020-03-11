US politics - Biden well ahead on primary voting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on the states voting Tuesday in the US and how the delegates will be distributed.

At this stage (only 3 states are currently counting, polls still open in the other 3):

I posted earlier on the states voting Tuesday in the US and how the delegates will be distributed.Just doing a straight line projection (which is not going to be totally correct but it'll give a reasonable ballpark estimate) if trends continue as they are showing than Biden is on track to take of the around 192 of the 352 available today.

(I used the 54.6% win rate for Biden in Missouri as the mid point between the other two states - yes its just ballpark and the psephologists will go ballistic). 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose