US politics: WH spokesperson says Pres Trump is ready to go

Will see if a campaign rallies possible on Saturday

The White House spokesperson is saying that Pres. Trump is ready to go and will see if a campaign rallies possible on Saturday. This is according to Fox News. It would be 2 weeks after the super spreader White House event announcing the new Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.





Meanwhile, Politicos Jake Sherman is tweeting that the White House is completely set on striking a Covid stimulus deal with Speaker Pelosi. However there is no guarantees it goes anywhere in the Senate (Sen. McConnell has said there is a large group of GOP who feel the US has already provided enough aid). There is also some question whether the overture is a set up to put the blame on Pelosi and the Dems or prop up the stock market. Interesting times....















Yesterday, Pelosi hinted at somehow invoking the 25th amendment designed to oust the president from office. That is highly unlikely to gain any traction without bipartisan support. Good luck.

Also today, US House Speaker Pelosi in a letter to House Democrats said that "The Pres. does not have the capacity, leadership or plan for testing, tracing, and isolation that is needed. Instead Trump's delay, denial, distortion of reality and disdain for science has exacted a deadly and preventable human toll"