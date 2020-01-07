US' Pompeo to deliver remarks to the media at 1500 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, will brief the media later today

No further details on what it may be about. Here is the press release by the US Department of State. Just take note as it could relate to tensions in the Middle East.
