US' Pompeo to deliver remarks to the media at 1500 GMT

FX option expiries for Tuesday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 06 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 3 at the 10am NY cut
January forex seasonal patterns leave some question marks
FX option expiries for today, Thursday 2 Jan at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fmr NY Fed President Dudley calls for standing repo facility
RBA 2020 outlook from Australia's largest life insurer & huge fund manager (spoiler rate cut, QE)
Goldman Sachs says the Australian bushfires will cut 0.3% from GDP
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9690 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)
The first Tuesday of the month means its RBA day! But not this month. (Watch out for a February rate cut though).