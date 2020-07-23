US' Pompeo to speak about China later in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo is to speak about China later today

He is scheduled to speak at 2000 GMT, so just keep an eye out in case there are any remarks that may see risk trades react. But as mentioned earlier, if this pertains to more consulate talk and similar stuff of sorts, it shouldn't bother markets all too much.
