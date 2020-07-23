US' Pompeo to speak about China later in the day

Subscription Confirmed!
-
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Gold gains further on the session, moves closer towards $1,900 level
-
AUD/JPY a key risk barometer to watch over the next few sessions
-
Dollar on the back foot to start the session
-
Sen. McConnell: Finds the excuse to not stump for the payroll tax cut
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOE's Haskel: I am concerned about the economy "getting stuck" and only recovering slowly
-
ECB's de Cos: Inflation expectations are very low
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9921 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)
-
ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable
-
ECB to extend capital relief, dividend ban for euro zone banks: ECB Sources