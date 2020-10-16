US posts record $3.1 trillion deficit in 2020 fiscal year

Year-ago deficit $984B



September deficit $125B vs 124B exp



Sept 2019 $83B

Outlays $498B vs $291B in 2019

Receipts $373B vs $374B in 2019

The thing is, $3.1 trillion hides just how large it is. Much of the PPP money isn't accounted for until it's forgiven and there's other COVID money out there that's not accounted for yet either. Then there is the coming stimulus package and whatever else comes.





The prior record was in 2011 at $1.3 trillion.





It's tough to see deficits falling below $1 trillion any time this decade.

