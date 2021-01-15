US PPI final demand for December YoY +0.8% vs. 0.8% estimate

US PPI final demand for December 2020

  • Prior report
  • PPI final demand YoY 0.8% vs. 0.8% estimate. Last month 0.8%
  • PPI Ex food and energy 1.2% vs. 1.3% estimate. Last month 1.4%
  • PPI ex food, energy and trade  YoY 1.1% vs. 0.9% estimate. Last month 0.9%
  • PPI final demand MoM, 0.3% vs. 0.4% estimate
  • PPI ex food and energy MoM, 0.1% vs. 0.2% estimate
  • PPI ex food, energy, and trade 0.4% vs. 0.2% estimate
  • Food fell -0.1%, energy increase 5.5%
US PPI
The PPI data came in mixed overall with the headline number still well below 2% for the YoY.  The data is before stimulus checks that started to go out in early January. With the Pres. elect Biden proposing an additional $1400, there may be some creep up in inflation going forward.  The Fed is expecting that, but is willing to tolerate inflation over 2%. The inflation data today is still a ways off the 2% level. It combined with the weaker retail sales, suggests that upside price pressures should continue to be in check.
