US PPI final demand for February YoY +2.8% vs 2.7% estimate

Final demand MoM 0.5% vs 0.5% est

Ex Food and energy MoM 02% vs 0.2% estimate

Ex food and energy, trade MoM 0.2% vs 0.2% est

Final demand YoY 2.8% vs 2.7% est.

Ex food and energy YoY 2.5% vs 2.6% est

Ex food, energy, trade YoY 2.2% vs 2.5% est

intermediate demand for services, +0.7%, construction +0.3%



intermediate demand, unprocessed goods +4.3%, excluding food and energy -1.3%



intermediate demand processed goods +2.7%, excluding food and energy +1.8%



PPI final demand personal consumption +0.5%



goods increase 1.4% versus 1.4% in January



services increased 0.1% versus 1.3% in January



The data is about as expected. In March and April of 2020, the month-to-month changes came in at -0.5% and -1.1%. Those numbers will drop out of the calculation and spike PPI inflation even higher. The market is aware of that and it does not necessarily mean that prices will trickle down into the consumer price index, but we could see numbers close to 4%.