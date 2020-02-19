US PPI final demand for January YoY 2.1% versus 1.6% estimate

US PPI final demand 0.5% versus 0.1% estimate. The prior month was revised to 0.2% from 0.1%
US PPI year on year 2.1% versus 1.6% estimates. That is a big rise from the 1.3% last month
US PPI ex food and energy +0.5% versus +0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.1% unrevised
US PPI ex food and energy year on year 1.7% versus 1.3% estimate. Prior month 1.1% unrevised
US PPI ex food, energy, trade +0.4% versus 0.1% estimate. Prior month 0.2% versus 0.1% previously reported. This is the was gain since April.
US PPI ex food, energy, trade year on year 1.5% versus 1.5% last month
The headline year on year numbers the highest level since May 2019
According to the Labor Department the large price in the final demand was due to a 0.7% jump in services cost which reflected a record 10.3% surge in margins at retailerss of apparel, jewelry, footwear and accessories. The gain in the sector outweighed record declines in freight and cargo transportation and airline passenger services
Goods the price rose by 0.3% which was the largest gain in the year. The gains were led by iron and steel scrap which search the most since January 2017
The rise in the wholesale cost for businesses may lead to a rise in the consumer prices as businesses pass on costs to their customers