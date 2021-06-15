US PPI final demand for May 0.8% versus 0.5% estimate

US PPI data for May 2021





PPI final demand 0.8% vs 0.5% est



Ex food and energy 0.7% vs 0.5% est

Ex food and energy and trade 0.75 vs 0.5% est

Final Demand YoY 6.6% vs 6.2% est

Ex food and energy YoY 4.8% vs 4.8% est

Ex food and energy and Trade 5.3% vs 5.1% est

The PPI data continues to show pipeline inflation which always has a potential of making its way into the consumer prices. The Federal Reserve has been telling the story that inflation is transitory as the reopening imbalances and year on year effects skew the data in the short term. Nevertheless the 6.6% gain for the and the numbers for the "ex numbers" at 4.8%, and 5.3% are getting up there.