US PPI final demand for October 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate

US PPI final demand for October 2019

PPI final demand MoM 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate



PPI ex food and energy MoM 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate



PPI ex food, energy and trade MoM 0.1% versus 0.2% estimate



PPI final demand YoY 1.1% versus 0.9% estimate. Last month 1.4%

PPI ex food and energy YoY 1.6% versus 1.5% estimate. Last Mont 2%

PPI ex, food, energy, and trade YoY 1.5% versus 1.7% last month



final demand personal consumption rose 0.6% month on month and 1.5% YoY



Healthcare Services prices rose to 2.6% YoY and 0.8% MoM







The month-to-month PPI ran a little higher but the year on year ex food, energy, and trade came in weaker at 1.5% versus 1.7% last month. The other yearly inflation data from the producers were lower than the previous month as well. The year on year headline PPI only rose 1.1% which is the lowest level since October 2016