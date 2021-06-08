US President Biden spoke with senators on both sides, urged them to continue negotiations on infrastructure deal

Earlier post is here from just a few minutes ago on the doom-like news on the end of talks ....

Nah. As suspected, a hiccup in what is set to be a prolonged process.





Headlines via Reuters:

Biden told republican senator Capito on Tuesday the late infrastructure offer from her group did not meet the country's needs -white house spokesperson

spoke with Republican senator Cassidy, democrats Sinema and Manchin and urged them to continue to work on developing bipartisan infrastructure proposal

told Sinema, Cassidy and Manchin he would be in touch with them by phone while on upcoming European trip

