US President Biden spoke with senators on both sides, urged them to continue negotiations on infrastructure deal
Earlier post is here from just a few minutes ago on the doom-like news on the end of talks ....
Nah. As suspected, a hiccup in what is set to be a prolonged process.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Biden told republican senator Capito on Tuesday the late infrastructure offer from her group did not meet the country's needs -white house spokesperson
- spoke with Republican senator Cassidy, democrats Sinema and Manchin and urged them to continue to work on developing bipartisan infrastructure proposal
- told Sinema, Cassidy and Manchin he would be in touch with them by phone while on upcoming European trip
Song (real good one) with Sinema spelt correctly!