US President Biden spoke with senators on both sides, urged them to continue negotiations on infrastructure deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post is here from just a few minutes ago on the doom-like news on the end of talks ....

Nah. As suspected, a hiccup in what is set to be a prolonged process. 

Headlines via Reuters:

  •  Biden told republican senator Capito on Tuesday the late infrastructure offer from her group did not meet the country's needs -white house spokesperson
  • spoke with Republican senator Cassidy, democrats Sinema and Manchin and urged them to continue to work on developing bipartisan infrastructure proposal
  • told Sinema, Cassidy and Manchin he would be in touch with them by phone while on upcoming European trip 

