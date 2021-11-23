US President Biden is speaking on Tuesday - on the economy and lowering prices for the American people
I posted on this yesterday, Biden will "deliver remarks on the economy and lowering prices for the American people".
Timings available now:
- 2pm US ET
- which is 1900 GMT
- 23 November 2021
We already got the Fed Chain announcement out of the way on Monday - 4 more years for Powell and Brainard to Vice-Chair.
Chatter is an announcement of an oil reserve release is imminent, perhaps this'll be the venue. Buy the fact would seem to be a good tip.