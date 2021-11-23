US President Biden is speaking on Tuesday - on the economy and lowering prices for the American people

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted on this yesterday, Biden will "deliver remarks on the economy and lowering prices for the American people". 

Timings available now:
  • 2pm US ET
  • which is 1900 GMT 
  • 23 November 2021 
We already got the Fed Chain announcement out of the way on Monday - 4 more years for Powell and Brainard to Vice-Chair. 

Chatter is an announcement of an oil reserve release is imminent, perhaps this'll be the venue. Buy the fact would seem to be a good tip. 

