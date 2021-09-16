US President Biden looks to get the USA back into the Pacific trade pact

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Remarks from White House Press Secretary Psaki, said that the:

  • Biden administration is willing to consider an opportunity to negotiate entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
  • This comes as China launches its formal bid to join the CPTPP.

The pact is 11 nations:
 Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

 It grew out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). which never came into effect due to former prez Trump withdrawing the US from talks. 

