US President Biden looks to get the USA back into the Pacific trade pact
Remarks from White House Press Secretary Psaki, said that the:
- Biden administration is willing to consider an opportunity to negotiate entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
- This comes as China launches its formal bid to join the CPTPP.
The pact is 11 nations:
Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.
It grew out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). which never came into effect due to former prez Trump withdrawing the US from talks.