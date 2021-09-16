US President Biden looks to get the USA back into the Pacific trade pact

Remarks from White House Press Secretary Psaki, said that the:

Biden administration is willing to consider an opportunity to negotiate entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

This comes as China launches its formal bid to join the CPTPP.





The pact is 11 nations:

Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.





It grew out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). which never came into effect due to former prez Trump withdrawing the US from talks.





