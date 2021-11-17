US media reports neither US President Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games

The Washington Post with the report, citing " several sources familiar with the plans".

Biden and officials not going

as a way to respond to the Chinese government's human rights abuses without impacting U.S. athletes

says the WaPo.





The final decision has not been made yet, but the report says a

formal recommendation has been made to the president and he is expected to approve it before the end of the month

The Beijing Winter Olympics are three months away.





---

Despite all the warm feelings (reportedly) from the Xi-Biden summit yesterday tensions in the relationship are still high.











