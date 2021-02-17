US President Biden says every American who wants a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to get one by the end of July 2021
Speaking at a CNN town hall
- Pfizer and Moderna sped up delivery of vaccine using the US Defense Production Act (DPA)
- we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy
- likely we'll be better off on COVID-19 by September than now'
- social distancing may still be required a year from now
- if $1.9 tn relief bill passes, it will create 7 million jobs ... "In order to grow the economy a year, 2, 3 and 4 down the line, we can't spend too much. Now is the time we should spending. Now is the time to go big."
- says he supports a $15 minimum wage
US administrations have come through on vaccines