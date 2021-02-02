US President Biden says many areas where Republican coronavirus relief proposal does not address urgent issues

Biden comments following the meeting 10 GOP senators, earlier post:

Biden now, via US press sec:

had a "substantive and productive discussion" with Republican senators on covid relief

Biden told senators there are many areas where their proposal does not address urgent issues

old the senators he hopes his rescue plan can pass with bipartisan support and he said a "reconciliation package is a path to achieve that end"

says any changes to his plan "cannot leave the nation short of its pressing needs"

says "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment"







