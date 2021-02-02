US President Biden says many areas where Republican coronavirus relief proposal does not address urgent issues
Biden comments following the meeting 10 GOP senators, earlier post:
Biden now, via US press sec:
- had a "substantive and productive discussion" with Republican senators on covid relief
- Biden told senators there are many areas where their proposal does not address urgent issues
- old the senators he hopes his rescue plan can pass with bipartisan support and he said a "reconciliation package is a path to achieve that end"
- says any changes to his plan "cannot leave the nation short of its pressing needs"
- says "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment"