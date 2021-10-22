US President Biden spoke on spending negotiations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Biden's remarks were not the focus, that ha been on Evergrande's USD83.5m payment made, which has given a boost to risk FX. 

  • said the corporate tax rate won't rise
  • on the supply chain bottlenecks he said he may call in the national guard to drive trucks
  • Said the US had made a commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack 





