US President Biden spoke on spending negotiations
Biden's remarks were not the focus, that ha been on Evergrande's USD83.5m payment made, which has given a boost to risk FX.
- Reports Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment
- Risk FX comes back into favour after the news of Evergrande debt repayment
- Evergrande made a debt repayment, there is another due next Friday (October 29)
This from Biden earlier:
Just quickly recapping the main points made by Biden, across numerous topics:
- said the corporate tax rate won't rise
- on the supply chain bottlenecks he said he may call in the national guard to drive trucks
- Said the US had made a commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack