US President Biden to make all adults eligible for vaccines no later than May 1
A White House official with a heads up on what Biden will speak about this evening (US time, speech begins at 8pm Eastern, which is 0100GMT)
Says Biden:
- will direct states to make all adults eligible for vaccines no later than May 1
- has the power to compel states to open up vaccines to all adults by May 1
- will set a target date of July 4 when Americans can get closer to normal
- will announce new website to help Americans figure out where to get vaccines
- will announce the deployment of 4,000 active-duty troops to help with vaccinations
- will set a goal for the public to be able to gather in small groups during the Fourth of July holiday