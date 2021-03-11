US President Biden to make all adults eligible for vaccines no later than May 1

A White House official with a heads up on what Biden will speak about this evening (US time, speech begins at 8pm Eastern, which is 0100GMT)

Says Biden:

  • will direct states to make all adults eligible for vaccines no later than May 1
  • has the power to compel states to open up vaccines to all adults by May 1
  • will set a target date of July 4 when Americans can get closer to normal
  • will announce new website to help Americans figure out where to get vaccines
  • will announce the deployment of 4,000 active-duty troops to help with vaccinations

Also
  • will set a goal for the public to be able to gather in small groups during the Fourth of July holiday

