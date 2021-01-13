US President-elect Biden expected to unveil his economic stimulus plan on Thursday
A heads up for Thursday US time - Biden to outline his plans, he is seeking bipartisan support.
The proposal is expected to include
- US$2,000 stimulus checks
- an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance
- vaccine distribution/delivery funding
- and miscellaneous funding for cities, states, schools, child care (and more)
While Biden will seek support across the two parties his back up will be pushing spending legislation through Congress with only Democratic votes.