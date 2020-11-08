US President-elect Biden will appoint a 12-member coronavirus task force on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This comes none-too-soon with daily new COVID-19 cases in the US up now towards 150,000.

  • The death toll is just short of 250,000 Americans and will hit that awful milestone in a week or so.
Staggering numbers in the global epicentre of the pandemic. 

Europe is not doing much better, France has reported record increases in new cases three days in a row (as of Saturday, and that day's number was almost 87,000).

France is in a new lockdown, as are many other countries. The US, of course, is not. 

It'll be interesting to see how far apart the approach from Biden is going to be from Trump's.
