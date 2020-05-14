US president Trump: Coronavirus outbreak shows that the era of globalisation is over
Trump comments further on Fox Business
- Says that he could tax companies that make products outside of the US
- Repeats that he is not going to renegotiate trade deal with China
- China will try to get vaccine first, but 'we can stop them'
- The information we have on China about the virus is 'not good'
The headline remark is an ominous signal for companies all over the world. And I can't imagine that being any good for risk trades when you think about what this may stir up.
If countries are going to keep to themselves, the de-syncing of trade and investment across the world will act as major headwinds for the global economy.
As for the vaccine remark, I can't imagine any reason - at least from a health crisis perspective - for one country to stop another from coming up with a vaccine/treatment for the virus. Is this going to be turned into some form of political leverage instead?
If so, then it perhaps says a lot more about how broken the US-China relationship actually is and that in itself also isn't a good reflection on risk trades.