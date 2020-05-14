US president Trump: Coronavirus outbreak shows that the era of globalisation is over

Trump comments further on Fox Business





Says that he could tax companies that make products outside of the US

Repeats that he is not going to renegotiate trade deal with China

China will try to get vaccine first, but 'we can stop them'

The information we have on China about the virus is 'not good'

The headline remark is an ominous signal for companies all over the world. And I can't imagine that being any good for risk trades when you think about what this may stir up.





If countries are going to keep to themselves, the de-syncing of trade and investment across the world will act as major headwinds for the global economy.





As for the vaccine remark, I can't imagine any reason - at least from a health crisis perspective - for one country to stop another from coming up with a vaccine/treatment for the virus. Is this going to be turned into some form of political leverage instead?





If so, then it perhaps says a lot more about how broken the US-China relationship actually is and that in itself also isn't a good reflection on risk trades.



