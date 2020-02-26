US President Trump coronavirus briefing underway - FX not moving

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A rare briefing for the press from US President Trump 

So far its platitudes and such. 
  • risk to the American people from the virus is very low
  • we are ready to act and do whatever we have to
Forex unmoved. S&P500 futures trading a little lower on Globex (overnight trade) 

A rare briefing for the press from US President Trump 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose