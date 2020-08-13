Trump: Dollar will be even stronger if I am reelected

  • Says he made the US dollar strong and the dollar will be stronger in his second-term
It is funny how he has come around on the dollar policy after having complained about the Fed and the 'strong' dollar up until May this year. But as we look towards the election phase, it is all about public opinion and boasting, if you will.

This is another case in point and he surely knows that given the circumstances at the Fed, it is hard to justify a stronger dollar so long as markets are keeping calmer as well.

