US president Trump: Economy is roaring back and will not be shut down

Trump is adamant that the coronavirus situation in the US is under control

Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World. Our Economy is roaring back and will NOT be shut down. "Embers" or flare ups will be put out, as necessary!

Well, it starts with a rise in cases followed by an overburden of medical capacity and then you'll start to see the mortality rate spike again. I mean, there's already a precedent as we saw many countries went through this back in March and April. Geez.



But I guess the takeaway for the stock market here is that there will be no major economic shutdown, then again the fear of the virus is something that matters a great deal too.



