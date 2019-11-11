US President Trump expected to delay auto tariff decision for 6 more months
US political reporting website Politico with the info
- Trump is expected to announce this week
- putting off a decision on whether to impose tariffs on European Union autos for another six months
Poltico cite "a person familiar with the decision"
Link for more
And … bear this in mind:
- The person with familiar the decision cautioned there is always uncertainty surrounding Trump's final determination when it comes to trades and tariffs. But barring some unforeseen development, the president is expected to announce another six-month delay, the person said.