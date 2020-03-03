US president Trump: Fed should ease and cut rate big
Trump calls for Fed rate cuts again after the RBA decision earlier
"Australia's Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China's Coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so. Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!"
What else is new. Either way, the market has also already held the Fed hostage ahead of this month's policy decision. Knowing the Fed, they'll oblige to cut rates as such and Trump will get his wish - though that policy room is surely getting smaller.