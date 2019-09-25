US President Trump manages to give a boring press conference
It has taken him a while to get into the swing of things but US President Trump has finally managed to bore the markets with a news conference!
This is very unlike the lively Prez!
He spoke slowly and drowsily. I suppose its been a long day.
Didn't say much of substance for the markets - no specifics on China trade, just the usual. For example:
- China wants a deal
Let's hope he finds his voice on twitter later!
Come back Mr. Trump, we miss you already!