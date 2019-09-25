US President Trump manages to give a boring press conference

It has taken him a while to get into the swing of things but US President Trump has finally managed to bore the markets with a news conference!

This is very unlike the lively Prez!





He spoke slowly and drowsily. I suppose its been a long day.

Didn't say much of substance for the markets - no specifics on China trade, just the usual. For example:

China wants a deal





Let's hope he finds his voice on twitter later!





Come back Mr. Trump, we miss you already!











